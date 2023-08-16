European Volleyball, Italy 3-0 Romania: A good appearance for the Azzurri at the Verona Arena. Egonu is on the bench for almost the whole match

In an amazing environmentArena VeronaL’italfolie from the coach David Mazzanti Start in the best wayEuropean. The blue ones won over Romania Three sets to zero (scores 25-19, 25-19, 25-15) in front of 9,500 spectators. The match is always under control and conducted with confidence from the first point to the last point. In the new team looking at Paris Olympics 2024 (Don’t call the senators PusettiAnd Chirichila And Degenaro), Paula Igono He starts off the bench and enters the field in the middle of the first set, just for a few minutes. The titular opposite, in the first issue, is Ekaterina AntropovaAnd Italian citizen for four days only. The technical choices, in this European debut, pay off. Especially getting into the field Alice DeGradyWho holds his hand with the national team in the decisive moments in the second and third groups. Azzurri returns to the field on Friday and Saturday, in Monza, against Swiss And Bulgaria.

Italy and Romania, the first group, 25-19

The Azzurri started strongly, giving the first half of the match a score of 6-2. Just Antropova collects the first points for the national team. Romania, a team with low average age, struggles to find offensive solutions and doesn’t take advantage of three blue serve errors. With the passing of the minutes Scylla And Danes Increased revs and pushed Italy to 10-16. The result with which Mazzanti sends Egonu to the field. The first set ends at 25-19, with captain Silas dunking the decisive.

Italy and Romania Group B 25-19

In the second set, which Italy won 25-19, Mazzanti’s team used all their resources. In the first part jokes Petrini and poisonous touches under the net by the Danes. In the second part of the set, he took the chair instead You degradewho scores five points: For the Megavolley striker also has the honor of grounding the ball that closes the set.

The European Championship for the eight Italian coaches: between volleyball, love, sandwiches and rivalry by Mattia Chiossano

August 15, 2023

Italy and Romania Group C 25-15

Romania dominates the first half of Group C with an advantage that fluctuates between one and two points. But without giving any impression that you are capable of stretching. Blues suffer from attacks Where is it? And ungoriano. Italy swerved again with DeGrady, who puts up an ace 14-12, his seventh point of the match (Antropova 8, best). Romania has hit the wall before Nuakalor And Bosioboxed by services Ljubljana And let the third group slide, too. Which closes at 25-15 thanks to the bar hit by Enneh who sent the ball to the Romanian parquet. Italy wins and Arena di Verona dances thanks to DJs as wild as the blue guys.