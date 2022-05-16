Elizabeth Bourne will be the new French Prime Minister

download player

French President Emmanuel Macron Monday noon nominated Elizabeth Bourne is the country’s new Prime Minister. The decision came after the resignation of outgoing Prime Minister Jan Castex a few hours ago. Elizabeth Bourne is 61 years old, and in the Castex government she has held the position of Minister of Labour: she is the second woman ever to be appointed Prime Minister of France, after socialist Edith Cresson who ruled between 1991 and 1992.

Borne has a long history of militancy in the French Socialist Party, but for several years he was part of Macron’s party, which is also the Castex party (La République en Marche, which recently changed its name to Renaissance). Prior to her appointment as Minister of Labor by Castex, she was Minister of Transport and then Minister of Environmental Transformation and Solidarity in the governments of Edouard Philippe.

Shery Tweet embedAnd

Madame La Premiere the Minister,

Écologie, santé, éducation, plein-emploi, r Renaissance démocratique, Europe et sécurité: ensemble, avec le nouveau gouvernement, nous Continerons d’agir sans relâche pour les França Franises et lesça – Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 16 2022

The resignation of Castex, who has been prime minister since July 2020, was widely expected by all political analysts: it was expected that in light of the legislative elections to be held in two rounds on June 12 and 19, there could be a government reshuffle and that Macron could He chooses as prime minister someone with more leftist ideas and political history than Castex.

This should work to attract more consensus in the left-wing electorate than in the presidential election, where the far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon was the most voted in the first round, with 21.9 percent of the vote. Macron and Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally party.

– Read also: The French left will also be united with the Socialists