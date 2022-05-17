May 17, 2022

Ukraine: Putin, biological weapons near our borders – the past hour

Samson Paul May 17, 2022

(ANSA) – ROME, May 16 – “During the special operation in Ukraine, documented evidence of the establishment of biological weapons laboratories near our borders was obtained.” This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing the Russian Tass Agency.

“American biological laboratories in the post-Soviet space collect biological materials and study the details of the spread of dangerous diseases. They were actually developing biological weapons in Ukraine,” Putin said at the Jubilee Summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in Moscow. .

Regarding Sweden and Finland, “Russia has no problems” with them, and “possible NATO membership does not pose any threats to Moscow,” Putin said, adding that “the expansion of the (NATO) military infrastructure in these territories will certainly provoke our response.”

Finally, Putin declared that “there are extremists in all countries, and yet Ukraine made the Nazis its national heroes.” (handle).

