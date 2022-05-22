Elena D Amario and Michele Moroni spotted hand in hand

Backfiring between Elena Damario And Michel Moroni? Amici dancer and actor who lasted 365 days had an affair already in 2019, which lasted a few weeks. accordingly ElenaAnd We watched on the stage of Sanremo next to Elisa He had a short affair with Alessio La PadulaShe is also a former student of the talent of Maria de Filippi.

MichelleInstead, in the recent period he was associated with the co-hero in the exciting series, Anna Maria Cicluca. Some intimate situations on the red carpet and tattoos made the web tours, suggesting a connection between the actors. Moroni quickly denied the rumor, Who explained in an Instagram story (too upset by the gossip) that the AMS tattoo is a dedication to the three sisters Angela, Margarita, Stefania and not the actress, whose only “mistake” is to share her initials.

After explaining the true meaning of tattoos, Michel Moroni He also shared a picture with him Elena Damario, tagging it. Simple friendship or something more? Everything is silent on the part of the participants live, but in the past few hours a video has been posted by Dianera Marzano It will emphasize the relationship between the two.

In the influencer’s Instagram stories, we see the couple holding hands walking in the center of Pescara, in the sunlight, regardless of prying eyes.