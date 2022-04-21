What happened to the model

fear for Pierpaolo Pritelli. While he was busy working on his premiere, the former director of Striscia la Notizia found himself facing some cervical health issues that had caused him to fall ill a few days ago.

To say it on Instagram she was a friend Julia SalmiTo the concern of fans: “Little Bear is not doing well at this point. He was going to Rome, but he was kind of weak and dizzy with nausea. It is not the first time recently.”

After days of silence, Pierpaolo Pritelli He returned to social media to reassure followers and explain what happened. “Neck pain won’t leave me alone,” said the model, answering fans’ questions on Instagram. “I blame it on accumulating too much stress and tension. We need to shut down when the first alerts arrive from the body.”

The anxiety and tension built up since leaving Gf Vip have been fatal to Pierpaolo, who has had a physical breakdown due to media pressure in recent months. Currently, the former Vippone has undergone some medical tests to avoid more serious problems. In the meantime, he continues to work on his show, which will soon debut in the theaters of Rome and Milan.

