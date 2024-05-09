May 9, 2024

Economic agenda for May 10, 2024

Karen Hines May 9, 2024 2 min read

Italian Stock Exchange

Board of Directors meeting to examine the financial statements for the first quarter of 2024

Board of Directors to examine financial statements for 2023

Conference call to comment on the financial statements

Shareholders meetings to approve the 2023 financial statements

  • Fetsimibe: Terna (raw 11.00).

  • Mid cap: Einav (12.00 noon); SOL (first call, 10:00 AM).

  • a star: Unidata (raw 10.00).

  • Euronext Growth Milan: Massi Agricola (raw 11.00).

Oba

  • An obligatory aggregate takeover (OPA) offer promoted by CGN Futuro and E-Farm for the shares is underway H-Farm. The process will end on June 4, 2024.

Offering government bonds

Italy

  • Day ends BTP Valore 4th Tranche Placement (May 2030).

  • Issuance February 2027 (Total Annual Coupon: 2.95%; ISIN Code: IT0005580045). The amount ranges between 1.5 and 2 billion euros.

  • Issuance April 2027 (Total annual coupon: 1.1%; ISIN code: IT0005484552). The amount ranges between 750 million and 1 billion euros.

  • Issuance July 2031 (Total Annual Coupon: 3.45%; ISBN: To be assigned). The amount ranges between 4 and 4.5 billion euros.

  • Issuance September 2040 (Total annual coupon: 5%; ISBN: IT0004532559). The amount ranges between 750 million and 1 billion euros.

  • Issuance BTP March 2072 (Total Annual Coupon: 2.15%; ISBN: IT0005441883). The amount is between 500 and 750 million euros.

Central banks

B.C.E.

  • Publish the record Meeting 10-11 April 2024 (1.30pm).

total economy

Italy

  • Industrial production From March 2024 (at 10.00). Consensus: +0.3% mo/m.

  • Industrial turnover In March 2024 (12.00). Consensus: Second

Great Britain

  • Bill (prima stima) for the first quarter of 2024 (raw 08.00). Consensus: +0.4% S/F.

  • Industrial production From March 2024 (08.00 AM). Consensus: -0.5% m/m.

United State

  • Guide for University of Michigan Family Fund (Tentatively) in May 2024 (4.00pm). Consensus: 76.2.


