Striscia la Notizia, invest in the Italian post office? Beware of ad scams that make you lose money – Libero Quotidiano

News stripping Discover an online fraud, through an advertisement, The name Poste Italiane is used to suggest investments to users, which promises big profits. However, in reality, Poste Italiane has nothing to do with this company. The envoy Ricardo Trombetta He says that on the site in question he says that you can invest in the post office with only 250 euros, so that the second income and profits can be calculated directly on the page.

“For example, with 250 euros in a maximum of two months, I would have earned 1,306 eurosIf I invested 900, I would earn 4,641 and so forth, even earning very high numbers – the satirical news reporter explained -. However, if one invests € 250, they earn nothing. ”When Trombetta contacted the page managers for an explanation, they said,“ Profits depend on the performance of the post office stock. You go to invest in the shares of the Italian Post Office in the stock exchange. We have all the credentials to do what we do“.

When the reporter revealed his conversation, saying that the Italian Post Office did not know anything about these operations and that they were just a scam, the woman on the phone did not know how to respond and was furious:It’s wasting my time, I don’t have time to waste so I say hello“.

Here is the Striscia la Notizia service on advertising fraud