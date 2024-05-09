Watch out for these three – The European Commission points the finger at three Chinese producers – BYD, Psych H jelly – Guilty, according to Brussels, of not providing sufficient information in the investigation into possible assistance from the Beijing government (here to learn more). The investigation, which officially began last October, aims to verify anything State subsidies Which would have distorted competition in Europe and could lead to duties being imposed on electric cars produced by local brands in China.

Chinese defense SAIC responded to these allegations by saying that it “fully cooperated” with the European Union and provided all necessary information, in accordance with WTO and EU rules. However, it is worth emphasizing that Information Commercially sensitive – such as battery composition – should not belong to this category,” the company confirmed in a message on WeChat. No comments but from Gehry and BYD. The Chinese Chamber of Commerce responds to the EU by claiming that accuse they IncorrectInstead ensure companies participate in multiple rounds of surveys and facilitate on-site inspections. Moreover, according to Chinese representatives, the requests will be excessive, as the requests exceed the companies’ ability to provide evidence and demands sensitive information about suppliers.