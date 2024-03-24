March 24, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Easter and Easter Monday are split between rain and sun, and we'll see how the weather divides Italy

Easter and Easter Monday are split between rain and sun, and we'll see how the weather divides Italy

Noah French March 24, 2024 2 min read

Weather forecast for Easter and Easter Monday

Easter and Easter Monday: Italy is more likely to be split in two.

Spread our vision across the entire hemispheric chessboard and see how precisely we can observe From the Easter weekend A broad crest An African anticyclone is still present over Libya and Tunisia It stretches from the Sahara desert to conquest Central-eastern MediterraneanThus begins A First seasonal heat wave, Especially in the Mid-South and the two larger islands.
In addition to atmospheric stability and lots of sunlight, such a situation is a Significant increase temperaturewith maximum peaks even above i 25-26°C (even around 28°C in the south).

Be careful though, the high pressure field may not be as granitic as in the summer, and we don't rule out the entry of more unstable air aloft that is actually driven by a condition. A deep storm It is in the Atlantic Ocean. Especially, in the afternoon hours Sunday 31 March (Easter) Classics can occur Thunderstorms, first over the Alps; These tend to be isolated and short-lived events, but given the considerable potential, hail cannot be ruled out early. Local storms may reach part of the center by the evening, especially parts of the Tyrrhenian region.

In the central-southern African anticyclone, a depression (B) advances from the west
Even the day Easter Monday This trend can be significantly followed, with Italy split between the first burst of heat and sun in the mid-south and large islands and the ever-present risk of sudden showers in the north.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Sellano, the highest Tibetan bridge in Europe, opens. “You walk for half an hour at 175 meters above sea level”- Corriere.it

March 23, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Easter and Easter Monday, a double turn for the holiday, updates

March 23, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

Russia and China have vetoed the UN resolution on Gaza

March 22, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Easter and Easter Monday are split between rain and sun, and we'll see how the weather divides Italy

March 24, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Electric Pole Bonus, here we go again. Water Bonus News – Last Hour

March 24, 2024 Karen Hines
1 min read

“Manskin is America's favorite band.” Los Angeles Times: “An anomaly in rap and pop”

March 24, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Galaxies across space and time Watch this amazing video

March 24, 2024 Karen Hines