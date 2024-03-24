Easter and Easter Monday are split between rain and sun, and we'll see how the weather divides Italy

Easter and Easter Monday: Italy is more likely to be split in two.
Spread our vision across the entire hemispheric chessboard and see how precisely we can observe From the Easter weekend A broad crest An African anticyclone is still present over Libya and Tunisia It stretches from the Sahara desert to conquest Central-eastern MediterraneanThus begins A First seasonal heat wave, Especially in the Mid-South and the two larger islands.
In addition to atmospheric stability and lots of sunlight, such a situation is a Significant increase temperaturewith maximum peaks even above i 25-26°C (even around 28°C in the south).
Be careful though, the high pressure field may not be as granitic as in the summer, and we don't rule out the entry of more unstable air aloft that is actually driven by a condition. A deep storm It is in the Atlantic Ocean. Especially, in the afternoon hours Sunday 31 March (Easter) Classics can occur Thunderstorms, first over the Alps; These tend to be isolated and short-lived events, but given the considerable potential, hail cannot be ruled out early. Local storms may reach part of the center by the evening, especially parts of the Tyrrhenian region.
“Gamer. Professional beer expert. Food specialist. Hardcore zombie geek. Web ninja. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
Sellano, the highest Tibetan bridge in Europe, opens. “You walk for half an hour at 175 meters above sea level”- Corriere.it
Easter and Easter Monday, a double turn for the holiday, updates
Russia and China have vetoed the UN resolution on Gaza