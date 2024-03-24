Easter and Easter Monday are split between rain and sun, and we'll see how the weather divides Italy

Weather forecast for Easter and Easter Monday

Easter and Easter Monday: Italy is more likely to be split in two.

Spread our vision across the entire hemispheric chessboard and see how precisely we can observe From the Easter weekend A broad crest An African anticyclone is still present over Libya and Tunisia It stretches from the Sahara desert to conquest Central-eastern Mediterranean Thus begins A First seasonal heat wave , Especially in the Mid-South and the two larger islands.

In addition to atmospheric stability and lots of sunlight, such a situation is a Significant increase temperaturewith maximum peaks even above i 25-26°C (even around 28°C in the south).