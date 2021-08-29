Saliva test for elementary and middle school: ISS is ready, this is how the program will work

Saliva tests play a lot in terms of virus surveillance. The Higher Institute of Health is finalizing a plan for the new school year: Courier Della Sera has announced that these will be repeat saline tests on samples of Sentinel classes every 15 days, which will take place in Veneto. Jaya in recent days).

The monitoring program is based on the primary and secondary (primary and secondary) Sentinel schools identified by the regions. Many students will undergo periodic saliva tests, which will then be analyzed with molecular technique. The organization should not put too much burden on families. “, Explains Anna Theresa Palamara, head of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Higher Health Institute.

The project will be operational between autumn and winter when Govt-19 reaches maximum spread.

“The saliva sampling method was chosen precisely because the nasopharyngeal sampling would have been more complex to be aggressive. The best quality tests have been selected to reduce the risk of false positive or false negative responses., Palamara explains what happens if the saliva test is positive: “Local health authorities will implement established guidelines. The guidelines used in the previous academic year are currently under consideration.”