September 22, 2023

EA FC24: Issues reported with the EA Play beta on PS5!

Gerald Bax September 22, 2023 1 min read

You have a PS5 and can’t download the build 10-hour trial of EA FC24 For subscribers EA Play? Don’t worry, you’re not the only one suffering from this problem!

Confirmations in this regard also come from Official EA Support Forum With many users not seeing the button on the PSN Store to download the EA FC24 Early Access Experience, theoretically available as of midnight last night!

Unfortunately, at the moment none of the “solutions” suggested by EA to overcome the problem seem to be working!

For example, by accessing, from a computer, to PlayStation Store, in the English versionThe button to add the EA FC24 demo to your Playstation library appears, but clicking on it displays an error message, possibly related to the fact that the PSN account is, in our case, Italian!

The same page, in the “Italy” version only displays the pre-order button!

We will update this article as soon as EA Sports provides a permanent fix to the issue

We remember that EA Sports FC 24 It will be available worldwide Starting September 29 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series. Those who pre-order the Definitive Edition have the opportunity to start playing from September 22nd

