iPhone 15 Pro, the first teardown reveals the internal structure and battery capacity

Just in time for its arrival in stores, for the iPhone 15 Pro, it is already time for a “disassembly”, that is, a complete disassembly that is usually performed to take a look at all the internal components of the device, especially those produced by Apple usually talking about less details (memory Random access and battery first and foremost), both for Check the degree of repairability.

The battery is confirmed to have a capacity of 3274 mAh

Let’s start with repairability For iPhone 15 Pro (but also for iPhone 15 Pro Max). As it already did with last year’s iPhone 14 (not the Pro models), Apple has also tweaked the body shell on the iPhone 15 Pro which now allows the back to be removed, both to be able to replace it in the event of a broken glass and access other components more easily. behind Switching from stainless steel to grade 5 titanium, Aluminum alloy which also allowed for a significant weight reduction, Apple has also completely redesigned the internals of the iPhone 15 Pro making it easier to replace different parts. PBK Reviewswhich carried out this first disassembly, received the A Repairability score: 7 out of 10.

The destruction confirmed this iPhone 15 Pro comes with a 3,274 mAh battery, as revealed in a regulatory database last week. While the battery is slightly larger than the iPhone 14 Pro’s 3,200 mAh battery, Apple says both devices have the same battery life, offering up to 23 hours of offline video playback.

Video also allows you to present A quick look at the iPhone 15 Pro’s logic board, which has the new A17 Pro processor fixed. There are not many other details. To get a much closer view of all the components, you’ll still have to wait for iFixit’s usually more in-depth teardown, which should arrive next week. See also Here's where it works best - Nerd4.life

It’s easy to fix but there is a hurdle in authentication

Although the parts are easily replaceable, as the iFixit lab also pointed out, Apple has done soAnd blocked by programs Possibility of freely replacing spare parts. In fact, when purchasing spare parts from an Apple Store dedicated to self-service repairs, it will be necessary to provide the serial number or IMEI of the device on which they will be installed. Then, all the required parts must necessarily be combined with the same device for it to function properly. if not, iPhone functionality will be limited and warning pop-ups will be displayed constantly. Obviously, this situation is not particularly appreciated by third-party labs that often use broken devices to repair other devices. Specifically for this reason, iFixIt has downgraded the repairability score of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus from 7/10 to 4/10.