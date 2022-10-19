Call of Duty won’t be on Xbox Game Pass for several years, thanks to agreements between Sony and Activision – Nerd4.life

Games in the series Call of duty Cannot be included in catalog Xbox Game Pass For “several years”, even if the acquisition Activision Blizzard By Microsoft, due to the wisdom set forth between Sony and Irvine. This was revealed by the Redmond giant in a document sent to the English CMA.

“The agreement between Activision Blizzard and Sony includes restrictions that prevent Activision Blizzard from placing Call of Duty games on Game Pass for several years,” the document reads.

As reported in a previous piece of news, we now know for sure that existing agreements between Sony PlayStation and Activision Blizzard will be valid until 2024, meaning that until then it’s likely that Call of Duty series games will not be included in the game. Traffic Catalog for PC and Console.



Ghost, from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

Furthermore, it appears that Microsoft’s offer to Sony to extend the brand’s stay on PlayStation hardware for at least another three years, or until 2027, is still valid. However, at the moment, we do not know if this agreement also relates to the publication of Call of Duty games on Game Pass. After all, Phil Spencer announced in September: “The maneuver is still in progress, but when the procedures are complete, the Call of Duty series will be integrated into Game Pass.”

The lengthy document Microsoft sent point by point responded to English antitrust concerns, and also highlighted some inconsistencies in English antitrust, which seem more motivating to defend Sony than consumers.