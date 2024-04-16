During the weekend of April 20-21, a new hurricane heads straight for Italy, effects and areas involved

Weather forecast for the weekend

After a week, the depression swirl promises to cause trouble, and a new hurricane is expected in Italy next weekend, which will probably affect the weather on Saturday 20 April and Sunday 21.

Already in the next few days, the Mediterranean region will be somewhat trapped “Cyclone cage“: With frequent rains we get an unstable environment, Interspersed with moments of greater stillness. This particular structure will stay with us WeekendWhile always convenient to hold Umbrella and a raincoatEspecially in some regions.