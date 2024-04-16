During the weekend of April 20-21, a new hurricane heads straight for Italy, effects and areas involved

After a week, the depression swirl promises to cause trouble, and a new hurricane is expected in Italy next weekend, which will probably affect the weather on Saturday 20 April and Sunday 21.
Already in the next few days, the Mediterranean region will be somewhat trapped “Cyclone cage“: With frequent rains we get an unstable environment, Interspersed with moments of greater stillness. This particular structure will stay with us WeekendWhile always convenient to hold Umbrella and a raincoatEspecially in some regions.
The The reason to be sought A steady influx of cold and unsteady currents descending from northern Europe (Arctic appearance) It is already from the day Saturday 20 April A typhoon would form in the mid-Tyrrhenian Sea, which would stir it up Thunderstorm Especially on that day Tuscany, Lazio, Marche, Abruzzo e Campania. We do not rule out the risk of local hail due to the strong thermal variations generated and the great energy involved. Thanks to the drop in temperature, the snow is returning to the interior of the Apennines in flakes up to about 1000 meters above sea level, a remarkable phenomenon given that we are now in the heart of spring. You can also experience heavy rain during the day Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia Ed Emilia Romagna.
Some new features are expected Sunday, April 21 As cold currents change weather conditions, they can bring fresh showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and especially in the Mid-South.
It will be a remarkable event after last weekend, with a full summer flavor, characterized by unusual heat unprecedented for this stage of the year.
“Gamer. Professional beer expert. Food specialist. Hardcore zombie geek. Web ninja. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
US: Biden releases 2023 returns, tacit criticism of Trump – Breaking News
Here are the stats – libero quotidiano
Full rooms and first dives. Traffic came to a standstill and it was a race against time to set up factories