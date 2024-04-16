April 17, 2024

During the weekend of April 20-21, a new hurricane heads straight for Italy, effects and areas involved

Noah French April 17, 2024

Weather forecast for the weekend

After a week, the depression swirl promises to cause trouble, and a new hurricane is expected in Italy next weekend, which will probably affect the weather on Saturday 20 April and Sunday 21.

Already in the next few days, the Mediterranean region will be somewhat trapped Cyclone cage“: With frequent rains we get an unstable environment, Interspersed with moments of greater stillness. This particular structure will stay with us WeekendWhile always convenient to hold Umbrella and a raincoatEspecially in some regions.

The The reason to be sought A steady influx of cold and unsteady currents descending from northern Europe (Arctic appearance) It is already from the day Saturday 20 April A typhoon would form in the mid-Tyrrhenian Sea, which would stir it up Thunderstorm Especially on that day Tuscany, Lazio, Marche, Abruzzo e Campania. We do not rule out the risk of local hail due to the strong thermal variations generated and the great energy involved. Thanks to the drop in temperature, the snow is returning to the interior of the Apennines in flakes up to about 1000 meters above sea level, a remarkable phenomenon given that we are now in the heart of spring. You can also experience heavy rain during the day Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia Ed Emilia Romagna.
Some new features are expected Sunday, April 21 As cold currents change weather conditions, they can bring fresh showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and especially in the Mid-South.

A new hurricane forms over the weekend
But true Plot twist It is relevant temperature: Given the appearance of air masses (Arctic regions), temperature values ​​are expected to dip and rise by several degrees Values ​​below the period average A little above zero in the early morning, at least on the northern plains.
It will be a remarkable event after last weekend, with a full summer flavor, characterized by unusual heat unprecedented for this stage of the year.

