Driving in winter, try the luggage trick: You'll no longer have to waste endless amounts of time in the morning | You are already in first place

This winter, the Internet is revealing the revolutionary trick to de-icing your windshield: It doesn't take much to avoid finding your car frozen every day.

Let's be clear: Waking up early to go to work is never fun. Much less in the winter seasons.

In fact, with the arrival of freezing temperatures, many motorists are finding themselves having to deal with it The annoying task of clearing snow from their cars in the morning.

To carry out this long process, Concern for those who do not have a garageWe often resort to home methods with variable effectiveness.

A new trick brought to you by an eponymous cleaning expert Kayleeattracts attention and promises Save valuable time During cold winter mornings: that's what it's all about.

A simple yet effective trick that goes viral

Kylie shared her innovative method Through a video on TikTokWhich immediately spread among platform users. The basic idea is simple but surprisingly effective: use an airtight bag for storage; Fill it with warm water and run it along the car windows. According to Kylie, this process is quick and easy It can defrost your car instantly.

The statement sparked mixed reactions among viewers. Many were enthusiastic about makeup, He described him as “smart” and “brilliant.”Many users pledged to try it as soon as possible. However, there has also been some concern about using lukewarm water, with some fearing that using liquids at temperatures that are too high It can damage the windshield. But Kylie has clarified those waters It should just be warmIt is strongly recommended not to use boiling water.

To treat this problem, all you need is a bag…or an onion

the simplicity And theEconomy This trick has other elements that make it attractive to many motorists. Kylie suggests using Sealed flexible bags for storage, is readily available in any supermarket, making this method not only effective, but convenient as well. This isn't the first time TikTok has gone viral Fertile ground for unusual tips and unexpected tricks. Recently, leadership experts in Successful driving test We have shared another 'magical' method for defrosting, which involves using onions. According to this controversial technique, cut an onion and rub it on the windshield It looks like it can prevent ice.

While some drivers are excited about these innovative tricks, others are She remains skeptical about its effectiveness The possibility of damage to the car. As with many viral trends, it matters Use caution and evaluate risks carefully Before adopting new methods, especially when it comes to activities related to vehicle maintenance.