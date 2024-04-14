Don't make the usual mistake: Nutella won't dry on your tart if you use this clever trick

Nutella tart, if you do not want it to dry out, you should avoid this mistake completely: be careful and the result is guaranteed.

the Nutella tart is a dessert that always leaves a good impression. Good and delicious, and easy to prepare. the important is Do not let the hazelnut cream dry on the surfaceOtherwise, there will be a risk of “mappazone”. To prevent this from happening, it is better not to make such a banal and common mistake that can jeopardize the success of the dessert.

Do you already know what it is? Take a look at the following paragraphs and find out all the things you should do and what you should not do Make a wonderful Nutella tart. The final result is guaranteed!

Don't make the usual mistake: the trick is to prevent Nutella on the tart from drying out

If you want to make one The Nutella tart is good, soft and not too dry You definitely should Put this simple but effective trick into practice. Not many people think about it, but all it takes is a simple gesture to prevent the hazelnut cream from drying on the surface. However, before revealing what it is, let's go over the recipe.

ingredients

250 grams of flour

125 grams of butter

1 pinch of salt

100 grams of powdered sugar;

2 egg yolks;

400 grams of Nutella

1 tablespoon fresh liquid cream.

to prepare