Don't make the usual mistake: Nutella won't dry on your tart if you use this clever trick

Nutella tart, if you do not want it to dry out, you should avoid this mistake completely: be careful and the result is guaranteed.
the Nutella tart is a dessert that always leaves a good impression. Good and delicious, and easy to prepare. the important is Do not let the hazelnut cream dry on the surfaceOtherwise, there will be a risk of “mappazone”. To prevent this from happening, it is better not to make such a banal and common mistake that can jeopardize the success of the dessert.
Do you already know what it is? Take a look at the following paragraphs and find out all the things you should do and what you should not do Make a wonderful Nutella tart. The final result is guaranteed!
Don't make the usual mistake: the trick is to prevent Nutella on the tart from drying out
If you want to make one The Nutella tart is good, soft and not too dry You definitely should Put this simple but effective trick into practice. Not many people think about it, but all it takes is a simple gesture to prevent the hazelnut cream from drying on the surface. However, before revealing what it is, let's go over the recipe.
ingredients
- 250 grams of flour
- 125 grams of butter
- 1 pinch of salt
- 100 grams of powdered sugar;
- 2 egg yolks;
- 400 grams of Nutella
- 1 tablespoon fresh liquid cream.
to prepare
- Good and delicious, there Nutella tart It is one of the most popular sweets among adults and children. To do this, start making Short crust pastries Put it in the blender FarinaFew sale And the donkey Fredo.
- Operate the machine to obtain and consolidate the sand mixture sugar.
- Pour everything into a bowl and add yolk.
- Knead it quickly until you get a smooth and homogeneous mixture, then put it in the refrigerator covered with a layer of nylon for about 20 minutes.
- After the necessary time has passed, line a mold with baking paper, then distribute part of the dough over it. Prick the surface with the tips of a fork, then leave it aside.
- Mix the Nutella Heat it slightly in the microwave with a tablespoon of Liquid fresh cream We pour the obtained filling onto the cake base.
- With the Short crust pastries The remaining ones, cut the classic lines and place them on the surface of the cake.
- Finally, place yours Stinging Cook in a preheated oven at 170 degrees for about 20 minutes. I recommend it if you don't want that Nutella Let it dry You should use this trick: Cover the cake with a layer of foil.
- After 20 minutes, remove the foil and leave to cook for another 10 minutes. And so do you Stinging It will be good!
