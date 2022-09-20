Does The Pokémon Company hate NozLook challenges like hacking? The company responds – Nerd4.life

Pokémon has never been an epic focused on difficulty, and so many fans have found a way to have fun creating challenges called Nozlock. However, it seems that Pokemon Company You hate Nozlock and you believe them “On the same level” as hacking. The information was shared by some former Nintendo employees.

In case you didn’t know, it’s good to understand what Nuzlocke is. In short, it’s a challenge to self-imposed rules, not enforced by the game: no hacking or other “illegal” elements. They can take various forms, but as a rule, the player cannot tackle the Knocked Out Pokemon and can only capture the first creature they encounter on each path. Then there’s the more elaborate Nuzlocke, which prevents you from using items, treating yourself to Pokémon Centers, or focusing only on certain types of Pokémon or even on Pokémon of a certain color. Content creators take advantage of Nuzlockes to deliver interesting content to viewers and, on average, love them.

In the video you see below, Two former Nintendo employees They explained that – given the popularity of these challenges – they suggested the Pokémon Company do Nuzlock in an official live broadcast. The reaction was so negative that they thought they were in danger of being shot.

“Let’s think [le Nuzlocke] On the same level as a pirated version of the game “: These, according to the statements of former employees, were the words of the Pokémon Company. And the couple proved very hard Surprised by the reaction We also admit that we do not understand how the two can be placed on the same level.

Ex-employees explain it too reaction problem, internally in the workplace, inducing employees not to suggest any particular or potentially interesting idea, because it is not known whether it will be dealt with negatively. They explain that proposing an idea and seeing it rejected means loss of superiors’ trust and inability to access certain contents, so the employee is unwilling to take risks and prefers to do nothing more than is required.

Update 09/19Joe Merrick of Serebii.net has shared a message purporting to come directly from The Pokèmon Company, which denies having any issues with fans and creators playing Pokémon Nuzlocke rules.

Merrick It also states that The Pokémon Company has never forbade any collaborations or partnerships with the creators who suggested Nuzlocke to their fans. This is in contrast to some statements from former Nintendo employees, which we mentioned above.

This statement does not negate, however, that Nuzlocke is not valued within the company. It simply appears that the Pokémon Company has fixed it There was no “revenge” against the Creator who deal with Nozlock. As long as you don’t use your hack to play Pokémon in a special way, there is nothing wrong with these challenges.

what do you think? Will you play Nuzlocke with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?