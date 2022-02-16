Sony will plant a tree for each one that opens a specific cup – Nerd4.life

Each player opens a file booty “I reached the ghost” in Forbidden horizon west Before March 25, 2022, Sony will plant a Tree. This is a collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation and the trees will be planted in one of three different reforestation projects across the United States: the Douglas County Forest in Wisconsin, Sheep Fire Private Lands in California, and Torreya State Park in Florida.

“To launch Horizon Forbidden West, we want to do something to help nature… with you. Just as Aloy fights in the game to save Earth, we can do something to help our planet.

Play Horizon Forbidden West and unlock the “Reached the Daunt” trophy before March 25th and we’ll, in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, plant a tree to help three different reforestation projects.

So let’s get our consoles and play for our planet!“

what I say? It is certainly a good initiative, which will allow even those who will not know anything to do something for the sake of planet Earth. Note that it will obviously stop if the projects are completed. It has been calculated that to close them is all it takes 288000 trees. In short, get busy!