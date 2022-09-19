Someone posted dozens of GTA 6 videos. Take-Two fixed it, but it’s late: Many have seen it

Update 15.53.2007In a note posted on Twitter, Rockstar Games said: “We recently experienced a network hack where an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including development videos for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto.“.

The Company does not expect that this will cause “any disruption” to its services or that it will result in “any disruption” to its services.Any long-term impact on the development of our ongoing projects“.

“Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned, and we will remain as committed as ever to providing you, our players, with an experience that truly exceeds your expectations.Rockstar added.

original article: Over the weekend, a user posted on a forum dedicated to Grand Theft Auto, a series developed by Rockstar Games, an archive of dozens of videos and screenshots of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6).

The game is officially in development, but neither the developer nor the publisher (Take-Two) offered the game at all. The discussion was later deleted at Take-Two’s request, but a copy is accessible Via Wayback Machine.





In fact, the videos and screenshots posted from the old builds that show above all the moments of testing some technical aspects of the game – from animation to walking – but also reveal the settings (which will return to Vice City) and the characters (there will be two co-heroes, man and woman) and other dynamics characterizing the game.





The authenticity of these contents, which quickly spread on social networks and were downloaded and then taken up by many people, was first confirmed by Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreyer, who He knewthe situation “One of the biggest leaks in video game history(“Leak” means unauthorized leakage of information).

According to Schreier, “There are many reasons why this situation is a nightmare for Rockstar. The first is that it will disrupt the work for some time. Another is that it can lead to management limiting the flexibility of telecommuting. The repercussions of this information leaking may not be clear for some time“.





Later, Take-Two itself proceeded to remove several videos posted on YouTube by the respective user, effectively adding credibility to the posted material.





The user who wrote under the pseudonym “teapottuberhacker”, I have announced To be the same person who hit Uber in recent days. This person had access to Amazon servers used by Uber with administrator permissions, as well as a number of other tools in use, from VMWare to G Suite.

according to what The New York Timesthe user used social engineering technology: he pretended to be part of the company’s IT department and sent a text message to an employee, then provided a password to log into the various Uber systems.





Therefore, a similar dynamic cannot be ruled out in the basis of information leakage on GTA 6. To give validity to this hypothesis 1 more post That the user who posted the material added to the discussion that he was trying to “negotiate a deal” with Take-Two or Rockstar Games, and invited the two companies’ employees to contact him on Telegram.

In addition, the user added that he has additional content about the game, including the source code for GTA 5 and GTA 6. In a message sent to a group on Telegram, however, he specified that the source code for GTA 6 is “not for sale at the moment” No offers of less than five numbers will be accepted. The Telegram account was subsequently deleted.





2021 contents





The leaks show a series of scenes that weren’t ready for release. These are gaming sessions that are not clean enough or represent a product in an advanced state of development.

At the moment, there is no release date for GTA 6 yet; But given that the common game parts date back to 2021, it’s at least a year old: and in video game development, that’s a very long time.





By their very nature, video games are already taking shape in the last weeks and months of development, when all the pieces are put together and, above all, various technical problems are solved.

It is no coincidence that in video games that have undergone more complex development – for example, Cyberpunk 2077 by CD Projekt, released in December 2020 – technical problems are the clearest evidence: the inability to continue the activity, errors that spoil the save, problems Related to physics (floating characters or vehicle accidents that have no realistic streak).





Despite this, the fact that so much content has been leaked about this early stage of the game can be problematic. In the meantime, because Take-Two and Rockstar Games will now have to understand how this was possible and to what extent the user had access to the content in the development of GTA 6.

This means, in other words, that the company will focus on containing this problem and then resume development activity.





On the marketing side, this information leak means that a share of the person that had the first impact on the game was found in an uncontrolled context, i.e. with contents that weren’t ready for people to see.

In practical terms, this means that people watched GTA 6 when it was not of sufficient quality for the public to see, and this will definitely affect the future approach to the game.

At the same time, GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games of recent years – GTA 5 appeared in 2013 – and people’s interest is unlikely to wane despite this technical and communication hurdle.



