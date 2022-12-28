WhatsApp will stop working on 49 smartphone models from January 1, 2023: here’s what they are

You have one of those smart phones? Maybe you should start to worry. Because from January 1, 2023 The WhatsApp It will stop working on 49 different models, most of which use the operating system android. But there are also two Iphone: the models are the oldest, obviously, but for those who are not used to their change, this may come as a surprise. These are devices that Meta has decided are no longer worth the investment to adapt their apps.
The 49 smartphone models that the app will not support are published by the GizChina.com portal. For those who have one of these mobiles, there is no way out: to use WhatsApp again, you will need to buy a newer phone.
WhatsApp, the 49 smartphone models for which the app will not be available in 2023
Iphone 5
iPhone 5c
Archos 53 Platinum
Big S Flex ZTE
ZTE Grand X Quad V987
HTC Desire 500
Huawei Ascend Dr
Huawei Ascend D1
Huawei Ascend D2
Huawei Ascend G740
Huawei Ascend Mate
Huawei Ascend P1
XL box
Lenovo A820
LG case
LG Glossy 2
LG Optimus 4XHD
LG Optimus F3 phone
LG Optimus F3Q phone
LG Optimus F5 phone
LG Optimus F6 phone
LG Optimus F7 phone
LG Optimus L2 II
LG Optimus L3 II
LG Optimus L3 II double
LG Optimus L4 II
LG Optimus L4 II dual
LG Optimus L5
LG Optimus L5 dual
LG Optimus L5 II
LG Optimus L7
LG Optimus L7 II
LG Optimus L7 II Dual
LG Optimus NitroHD
Note the ZTE V956
Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
Samsung Galaxy Core
Samsung Galaxy S2
Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
Samsung Galaxy Trend II
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Samsung Galaxy XCover 2
Sony Xperia Arco S
Sony Xperia
Sony Xperia New L
Wiko Sync Five
Wiko Dark Knight ZT
