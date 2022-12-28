WhatsApp will stop working on 49 smartphone models from January 1, 2023: here’s what they are

You have one of those smart phones? Maybe you should start to worry. Because from January 1, 2023 The WhatsApp It will stop working on 49 different models, most of which use the operating system android. But there are also two Iphone: the models are the oldest, obviously, but for those who are not used to their change, this may come as a surprise. These are devices that Meta has decided are no longer worth the investment to adapt their apps.

The 49 smartphone models that the app will not support are published by the GizChina.com portal. For those who have one of these mobiles, there is no way out: to use WhatsApp again, you will need to buy a newer phone.

WhatsApp, the 49 smartphone models for which the app will not be available in 2023

Iphone 5

iPhone 5c

Archos 53 Platinum

Big S Flex ZTE

ZTE Grand X Quad V987

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend Dr

Huawei Ascend D1

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1

XL box

Lenovo A820

LG case

LG Glossy 2

LG Optimus 4XHD

LG Optimus F3 phone

LG Optimus F3Q phone

LG Optimus F5 phone

LG Optimus F6 phone

LG Optimus F7 phone

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II double

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L4 II dual

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus NitroHD

Note the ZTE V956

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy XCover 2

Sony Xperia Arco S

Sony Xperia

Sony Xperia New L

Wiko Sync Five

Wiko Dark Knight ZT