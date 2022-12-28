December 28, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

WhatsApp will stop working on 49 smartphone models from January 1, 2023: here’s what they are

Gerald Bax December 28, 2022 2 min read

You have one of those smart phones? Maybe you should start to worry. Because from January 1, 2023 The WhatsApp It will stop working on 49 different models, most of which use the operating system android. But there are also two Iphone: the models are the oldest, obviously, but for those who are not used to their change, this may come as a surprise. These are devices that Meta has decided are no longer worth the investment to adapt their apps.

The 49 smartphone models that the app will not support are published by the GizChina.com portal. For those who have one of these mobiles, there is no way out: to use WhatsApp again, you will need to buy a newer phone.

WhatsApp, the 49 smartphone models for which the app will not be available in 2023

Iphone 5
iPhone 5c
Archos 53 Platinum
Big S Flex ZTE
ZTE Grand X Quad V987
HTC Desire 500
Huawei Ascend Dr
Huawei Ascend D1
Huawei Ascend D2
Huawei Ascend G740
Huawei Ascend Mate
Huawei Ascend P1
XL box
Lenovo A820
LG case
LG Glossy 2
LG Optimus 4XHD
LG Optimus F3 phone
LG Optimus F3Q phone
LG Optimus F5 phone
LG Optimus F6 phone
LG Optimus F7 phone
LG Optimus L2 II
LG Optimus L3 II
LG Optimus L3 II double
LG Optimus L4 II
LG Optimus L4 II dual
LG Optimus L5
LG Optimus L5 dual
LG Optimus L5 II
LG Optimus L7
LG Optimus L7 II
LG Optimus L7 II Dual
LG Optimus NitroHD
Note the ZTE V956
Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
Samsung Galaxy Core
Samsung Galaxy S2
Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
Samsung Galaxy Trend II
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Samsung Galaxy XCover 2
Sony Xperia Arco S
Sony Xperia
Sony Xperia New L
Wiko Sync Five
Wiko Dark Knight ZT

See also  Jack Black and Illumination Promoted by Fans, Chris Pratt Rejected - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Pre-revealed free games for 27 and 28 December 2022 – Multiplayer.it

December 27, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

WhatsApp, if you have these smartphones, will no longer work: be careful

December 27, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Final Fantasy 16 will show the power of PS5, Vendetta trailer in real time, says Yoshida – Nerd4.life

December 27, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

3 min read

Unstoppable Fiat, dusting off the historic 126: that’s how it could be I It’s expected in 2024: PHOTOS

December 28, 2022 Karen Hines
4 min read

The band marches in the New Year’s parade » BussolaDiario

December 28, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

plateau | Medical Tourism Service – The Venetian Network is active until January 7th

December 28, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Barry Genoa, score for the crowd. San Nicola is considered the sixth among the Italian stadiums

December 28, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt