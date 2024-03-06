Privacy violation, with this WhatsApp function, no one will know your business

New WhatsApp function against privacy violation (pianetacellore.it)

The privacy aspect of WhatsApp often takes center stage and puts all the users on alert. In this article we will let you discover a brand new feature coming to the Green Phone app that will protect you to the maximum against anyone who intends to violate your privacy. Here's everything you need to know about it.

WhatsApp It has more than 2 billion active users spread in every corner of the planet. In fact, every day all these people use their proprietary app dead To exchange news and information with your contacts within various chats. The latter can be individual or group.

In WhatsApp, you can link your phone number and create a profile. with Internet connection Available, the user will then be able to send and receive text messages and many other multimedia content within various chats. In addition to written text, in fact, it is possible to share voice notes, videos, photos, documents, files, GIFs, stickers, screenshots and much more with your contacts.

This instant messaging app has revolutionized interpersonal communication over the past 15 years. It's actually a much faster and more instant way to communicate than “old-fashioned” calls or SMS.

Moreover, we often access WhatsApp and our electronic devices Sensitive data. Security and privacy are two very important aspects to take into consideration. On WhatsApp, for example, there is Crittografia from end to endA security system capable of protecting various communications. This system will prevent third parties from reading your messages on the app.

But in the following lines we will let you discover that The important new feature will soon be available on the application against anyone who wants to violate your privacy. Details here.

Increase privacy on WhatsApp with this new feature

Messaging app developers are always very careful to ensure this Maximum security and privacy For all registered users. there New job Soon aims to further avoid privacy violation. how? Here's everything you need to know.

Screenshots are an instant snapshot that you can take of your screen to capture something. There are those who use it, for example, to save chats or to take screenshots of photos, documents, or other things.

There are also those who take one Screenshot on profile picture in WhatsApp From some users, violating – so to speak – their privacy. This is the new function that protects users in this sense.

Details about this feature

the gate WABetainfo It was mentioned that in the beta version of the application it will be iIt is impossible to save the captured screenshot of your WhatsApp profile picture to your phone. This method will allow you to have greater privacy.

The functionality should only relate to Android in the future, while nothing is known for iOS at the moment. We'll see if this feature actually arrives or not. In upcoming WhatsApp updates Or if it will only remain in the testing phase.