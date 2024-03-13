Do you send voice messages on WhatsApp? Here's what happens to those who receive it

Sending voice messages via WhatsApp is a widely popular practice. In fact, many people prefer this method of sending messages within individual or group chats. However, no one has ever wondered what happens in the mind of the recipient. What does this procedure include? Let's analyze what came out of the recent analysis conducted by some experts.

closed WhatsApp He knows very well that through this instant messaging application it is possible not only to send written text messages, but – among many things – also Voice messages. In fact, by holding down the green icon below the microphone, it will be possible to speak and start the voice note to be sent within the chosen conversation.

Voice messages on WhatsApp then It can be sent within individual or group chats. A practice that more and more people are using. But opinions about this procedure are often conflicting. There are those who consider it a positive thing, because it will be possible to send messages even in situations where you would not have the possibility to write.

But others cannot bear having to hold the cell phone to their ear every time to listen to the voice note, considering it an inconvenience or a waste of time. Moreover, voice messages can be short, but also very long. There are those who abuse these voice notes excessively, sending messages that can be several minutes long.

What happens to those who receive voice messages on WhatsApp?? Some experts have emphasized that this procedure should not be considered ideal from a communication point of view. this is the reason.

Voice messages on WhatsApp: This is what happens to the recipient

Continuous reception of voice messages It can generate a lot of anxiety. In fact, those who receive this type of communication may experience many anxiety disorders, especially in certain situations – such as the professional or emotional sphere. Therefore, sending voice notes continuously on WhatsApp, That wouldn't be the right way to communicate According to experts' opinion.

Therefore, it would be better to write text messages on it Messaging applicationEspecially if the recipient is not a well-known person.

More details on this topic

I Digital etiquette It invites you to limit sending voice notes on WhatsApp as much as possible. Also, it would be better to send Voice messages are very short and do not take several minutes. Furthermore, if the recipient responds to you in writing, this step may confirm an invitation to change the method of communication.

Moreover, many people emphasize that it is more urgent to receive a response after a written message. Voice notes waste a lot of time and delay communication. Moreover, they do not respect the needs of the recipient. If you're sending voice notes often, it's a good idea to change the mode, according to experts.