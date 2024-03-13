Renovate the balcony in an environmentally sustainable way: the right ideas to bring your old vases back to life and prepare for spring

Spring is now in the air: here's how you can breathe new life into your terracotta pots, before the season arrives.

It now seems that winter is coming to an end: we are all preparing for the arrival of spring, and the days are getting longer with the first warm weather. This is the ideal period to do many things, like changing the season, for example.

Once you have your home in order, you should Also tidy up your balcony or garden To make it more livable as next season allows us to do so. Therefore, we must get rid of everything we do not need or give new life to different things, e.g Clay pots. This will be a creative recycling task and you can also get help from your kids. For example, you can decorate it as you see fit, also and above all based on the style of your home. It is a much easier task than you think.

How to give new life to clay pots

The first thing to do is to take Clay pots and clean them very carefully And let it dry. Only after performing this step can you continue cleaning it. Below, however, you'll find some tips on how to give new life to these vases.

Painting pottery by hand is not difficult. You need to clean the containers, get the most suitable colors, and you're done. To do more accurate work you should use it Tempera or acrylic colours. The latter has the advantage of ensuring brighter colors. The color you should use depends largely on the porosity of the vase, and therefore the degree of color absorption. Now all you have to do is free your imagination and get a lot of hand skills in drawing.

Remember to apply once you are done Protective spray That protects your business. However, you have to wait at least 24 hours before you can use it. Now it's up to you to decide how to make it: you can always “age” your vase with colors and you'll get one Vintage style. Or if your home is more modern, you can paint it in the brightest colors or ones that remind you of your home.

You can Make little flowers or even write on them, for example in places where you will place aromatic plants, to make them easier to identify. In short, you and your children can determine the style: all you need is to have a lot of imagination and play a lot with colors.