Tomb Raider I-II-III Remaster now runs at 4K and 120fps on PS5 thanks to the first patch

Aspyr has released the first patch of Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered Thanks to that now also version PS5 It can be transformed 4K and 120 fps. The update also fixes some issues and adds some high-resolution textures that were missing when the set launched.

At launch, remastered versions of Lara Croft's first adventures on PS5 ran at a maximum of 60fps, while although this was not mentioned in the official notes, the update increases the target frame rate to 120fps at 4K resolution, on par. . From the Xbox series