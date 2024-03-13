March 13, 2024

Tomb Raider I-II-III Remaster now runs at 4K and 120fps on PS5 thanks to the first patch

Gerald Bax March 13, 2024 1 min read

Aspyr has released the first patch of Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered Thanks to that now also version PS5 It can be transformed 4K and 120 fps. The update also fixes some issues and adds some high-resolution textures that were missing when the set launched.

At launch, remastered versions of Lara Croft's first adventures on PS5 ran at a maximum of 60fps, while although this was not mentioned in the official notes, the update increases the target frame rate to 120fps at 4K resolution, on par. . From the Xbox series

Other changes in the patch

In addition to this welcome news, the patch brought some general changes to all three games in the collection. Specifically, lighting has been revised in some specific areas, Added high resolution textures missing at launch Fixes an issue that sometimes caused it to disappear when the camera was rotated. In addition, some objects have been changed to be more legible.

Furthermore, many app crashes and issues known to players have been more or less resolved in each game. For all details, please refer to Patch notes 1 on the official website Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered.

