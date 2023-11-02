Do you carry your smartphone in your pocket? Stop now, you have no idea how serious the danger is

Do you have a habit of carrying your smartphone in your pocket? You may be exposed to serious danger: experts confirm this. Which one is it?

Nowadays, mobile phones have become indispensable for all of us. It is really difficult to part with it because it has entered so deeply into the daily dynamics of every individual. Moreover, it contains a lot of confidential information and content, as if it were safe.

Obviously it is an integral part of us, we always carry it with us. Women tend to put it in their wallet, while men tend to put it in their pockets. However, this last dynamic should be completely avoided because it is risky. This is what emerged from a scientific study.

Do you carry your cell phone in your pocket? Take it away now or you will suffer the consequences: Mission

They are the ones who spoke on the subject Researchers from the University of Exeter. After some experiments, they discovered that people who carry their cell phones in their pockets can suffer consequences. I’m at risk because the smartphone is located near my pelvic area, so it could be that One of the causes of infertility in men. Sperm may experience decreased vitality and structure.

The cause is related to exposure to electromagnetic fields. The theory was also confirmed by the Carmel Medical Center in Haifa. But the experts I’m not entirely convinced that this is true. In fact, there is no absolute evidence that can confirm these rulings. This doesn’t mean that researchers recommend that you don’t hold your smartphone near your genitals or skin. They believe that physical harm can be caused. Search “valid” for men only.

Smartphones do not interfere with a woman’s fertility, so there is no problem. However, the main rule applies to them as well. The cell phone should not be in contact with the skin. Moreover, it would be advisable not to bring it too close to the temples during calls. For this reason, it is recommended to use a loudspeaker, which is useful to avoid the risk of physical damage. You should never, as many people do, put it under your pillow when you go to sleep. For now, this is what researchers can tell us. We’ll see what they tell us in the future. Maybe others will find out Harmful effects resulting from the use of smartphones.