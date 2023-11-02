Online Scams: Hundreds of Desperate Housewives | Here’s how they fool them

The problem of online scams is spreading like wildfire: housewives are being targeted by malicious people online.

there technology It has allowed the individual to move forward, create, work, increase earning opportunities, and expand one’s network of contacts, but, like everything, it has pros and cons. Recently, we have been hearing more and more about… Online scams, scam Which perhaps the least experienced in the world of the web may fall into.

These are some tricks that smart people on the Internet have put into practice Subtraction symbols, Access And others Private data For web users. There are processes that are often used that almost always affect less technologically savvy people. It targets some scams, which have gained momentum recently Housewives.

Find out how most online scams happen and Learn to defend yourself And to defend your data from miscreants. You cannot even imagine the methods and means they use to achieve their goal. Be prepared and pay close attention to these details that can make a difference.

Internet scams: how they happen

Most online fraud occurs through… e-mail or short message. The main problem that tends to lead to scams is the sender of these messages. It is almost always around Trusted sourcesSuch as public bodies, well-known companies or banks. This phenomenon is known by the specific name of Phishing. Identifying it is difficult, but not impossible. Once you learn these simple tricks, it will be easier for you to avoid online scams.

First of all, all emails and SMS messages that arrive express A Feeling rushed. It’s as if they wanted to make the user anxious to do that specific action they’re directing you to, e.g End of services, Prize winnings, Closing bank accounts, Non-payment reports You hate Delivery failed. But how does the scam happen? Through links that require you to log in Sensitive datasuch as passwords and credit card numbers.

How to protect yourself from online fraud

In most cases, the people most involved in online scams are Housewives. This happens because, typically, those who have the most time to spend online, and those who buy online, are the ones browsing recipe sites and home improvement sites. But it’s a very short step from entertainment to scam.

to protect you One of the tricks of the cunning person is to pay attention to what you click on. Stay away from emails and SMS messages that have an unknown real sender, those that send strange links to click on, or those that send suspicious content. All it takes is a few small precautions, and you’re done. Surf the web carefully and carefully and do not be fooled by phishing methods.