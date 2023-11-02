November 2, 2023

The new Hypermotard 698 Mono, Ducati’s first single-cylinder Supermotard

The new Hypermotard 698 Mono, Ducati’s first single-cylinder Supermotard

Gerald Bax November 2, 2023

Based on the Bosch six-axis inertial platform, The Hypermotard 698 Mono package is very complete It includes an anti-lock braking system (ABS) (with two different levels of function for brake slip specifically designed for ultra-racing use), Ducati Wheel Action Control (DWC) with wheel motion assist function, intended for track use, and Engine Brake Control (EBC). ), Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Power Launch (DPL) and up/down Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) are standard on the RVE version.

The Hypermotard 698 Mono has four riding modes (Sport, Road, Urban, Wet) where the engine mode (available in 3 levels), DTC, EBC and ABS levels are set by default, which can be adjusted by the rider. Everything is managed through a 3.8-inch LCD screen with white letters on a black background.

The Hypermotard 698 Mono is the first Ducati to offer four levels of ABS. Two of them integrate the Slide-by-Brake function, which by using the rear brake allows corner entry while sliding. Moreover, the bike also offers 4 levels of bike control. Furthermore, exclusively for use on the track, the Ducati Performance software for controlling the Ducati Wheelie is available as an accessory. This function is only active if a Termignoni Ducati Performance exhaust is fitted, which is not approved for road use and includes an additional assistance strategy called Wheelie Assist. In this case, the electronics help the pilot perform and maintain a wheelie for a long time.

