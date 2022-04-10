April 10, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Konami takes the criticism it receives seriously - Nerd4.life

Konami takes the criticism it receives seriously – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax April 10, 2022 2 min read

eFootball 2022 It was hailed as the worst title of 2021, by the press and players. Konami claimed to have taken seriously The received criticism I tried to point out the factors that caused it in an official letter sent to Video Games Chronicles.

According to the Japanese publisher, speaking through its representative, i Problems It was mainly due to the transition to the new engine and new platforms, which greatly complicated the work of the developers. Whatever the case, it is difficult to point to one defining factor: “The incompleteness of the game is due to several factors, including the move to a new game engine, support for the latest generation of consoles, the PS5, Xbox Series X and S, the new free-to-play model and our desire to launch. game as quickly as possible.

The sum of these factors is well known to the company: “As a result, the game has received some pretty harsh comments about its quality. However, since the launch of eFootball 2022 in September, we have prioritized improvements and fixes based on feedback and feedback received.

We take the opinions of our players very seriously. […]We will continue to work on the game to improve it, and as always, players’ feedback will always be greatly appreciated.

Speaking of the reason for the rush to the launch, Konami gave a purely economic reason, which is that football games are usually launched at the same time as the start of the European Championship, when the public is most interested. Essentially, postponing it would have delayed the release by a year.

See also  The switch gets too hot in the summer? Nintendo says to use the vacuum cleaner - Nerd4.life

We’re waiting for eFootball 2022 version 1.0.0, which will be available starting April 14, 2022, to see if any crucial improvements have already been made or if there is still a long way to go.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Release period on PS5 and Xbox Series X revealed | S and PC by CI Games CEO – Nerd4.life

April 9, 2022 Gerald Bax
3 min read

What to do if digital terrestrial broadcasting is not working? There is a free solution

April 9, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

The new restock is only coming to GameStop stores. Here’s how to contact you when it becomes available

April 9, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Strict Notice of National Civil Defense for Strong Wind ILMETEO.it

April 10, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Salmonella in Kinder products: Here are the quantities at risk in Italy

April 10, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Anna Moroni, Lydia Bastianich, Episodes,

April 10, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Measure your emotional intelligence

April 10, 2022 Karen Hines