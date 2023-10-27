October 27, 2023

Disney Dreamlight Valley will no longer be available for free starting in December, and early access will be closed

Gerald Bax October 27, 2023 2 min read

Disney’s Dreamlight Valley Represent Leave early accesswhere it has remained for a long time, with the final version’s release date set for December 5, 2023, the day when new versions will be available that feature different content but no longer offer the setting. Free to play.

Therefore, the early access period will end on December 5, 2023 From that date, the game will become a standard paid title, with the ability to purchase different versions featuring various content.

After that date, those who play Disney Dreamlight Valley will continue to have access to the game, retaining their saves and collecting their Moonstones, while the content plan will develop along different lines.

Disney Dreamlight Valley, Different Versions Plan

Edition Founder’s Pack It will continue to be on sale until December 5, 2023, and then new editions will arrive, each containing different content and software from the upcoming packages.

Various editions and contents

As summarized in the image above, these are the different planned releases with associated content:

  • Disney Dreamlight Valley: Standard Edition ($39.99) – Basic Digital Game, 8,000 Moonstones
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition ($49.99) – Base game for the physical edition, 14,500 Moonstones, and many more skins and items
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley: Gold Edition ($69.99) – Digital base game with expansion card, 15,000 moonstones, and other miscellaneous content

Added to these releases are Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Crack in Time, or Expansion corridor Which requires the base game and contains various other content as well as 5,000 Moonstones, all for $29.99.

