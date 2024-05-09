Political polls, PD surge: Not so high in last year. The gap with FdI is shortened by one month before the European Championships

A positive trend for the Democratic Party, which significantly narrows the gap with Italy’s brethren. According to Supermedia Agi / Youtrend, obtained with an average of national polls on voting intentions, the Democratic Party is at 20.6%. This is the highest result achieved in the last year under the leadership Ellie Schlein. The rise has been half a percentage point in the last two weeks alone. A rise balanced by a significant decline in the main centre-right party: the FdI lost four-tenths of its share to 27.2%, the minimum consensus point from the leader. Georgia Meloney He is the head of the government. With a month to go before the European elections, the gap between the two parties, who are firmly in the lead in the list rankings, is less than seven percentage points lower than it was a fortnight ago.

Behind the Democrats, the M5s Giuseppe Conte Dropping below 16% for the first time in 2024, while the leaders between the government parties still see the Forza Italia-Noi moderates ahead of the League, both registering a positive sign, the gap is now 0.2%.

All parties struggling to get over the threshold are getting something, with America Europe at 4.7%, AVS and Action Rule at 4%.

May be based on sample size, date of generation and method of data collection. Surveys were carried out by Demopolis (release date: 8 May), EMG (3 May), Eumetra (2 May), Euromedia (2 May), Bipoli (30 April), Quorum (29 April and 6 May). , SWG (29 April and 6 May) and Tecnè (27, 29 and 30 April and 4 May). A detailed methodological note of each survey considered is available on the official website www.sondaggipoliticoeltorali.it.

Supermedia list

FdI 27,2% (-0,4%)

PD 20,6% (+0,5%)

M5S 15.9% (-0.4%)

Forza Italia-NM 8.6% (+0.1%)

Lega 8,4% (+0,3%)

United States of Europe 4.7% (+0.1%)

Green/Left 4.1% (+0.1%)

Share 3.9% (+0.1%)

Independence 2.1% (=)

Peace Earth Dignity 2.0% (+0.2%)

Supermedia alliances 2022

Center-right 44.3% (+0.1%)

Campo Largo 40,7% (Pd + M5s + Avs) (+0,2%)

Liberal Center 8.6% (Europe United States + Action) (+0.2%) Other 6.4% (-0.5%)

Today’s weighting was taken on the 9th, covering polls taken from April 26 to May 8