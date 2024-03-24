In Dusk Fall, try it out for an hour on PS Plus Premium: it's the game for long-time Quantic Dream players

As dusk falls It was released on PS4 and PS5 a few weeks ago, and the beta is now available to subscribers PlayStation Plus Premium. This allows you to play the first hour of the game without restrictions, and will obviously allow you to use the trial version except if you purchase the full game.
Let's remember that the PlayStation version of As Dusk Falls is only the latest of several versions. The game was released on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series. However, the PS5 version includes some additional features, based on the unique capabilities of the DualSense controller.
Now, players have the option to do so Experience the adventure first hand And understand whether As Dusk Falls is worth buying.
What is the theme of Dusk Falls?
Dusk Falls also takes place a few years after The robbery gone wrong. The choices made on this occasion create chaos in the lives and destinies of two different families. The game has a branching story that players must explore, paying attention to each action.
Dusk Falls also offers multiplayer with up to 8 players, using controllers and smartphones through a dedicated app. This way, players can experience the stories of a group of different characters in a unique way.
Here's our review of As Dusk Falls.
