May 25, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Dino Crisis will arrive on PlayStation Plus in the classics, according to the PS Store - Nerd4.life

Dino Crisis will arrive on PlayStation Plus in the classics, according to the PS Store – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax May 25, 2022 1 min read

It seems that dino crisis It is finally set to return, but in its original version available in the catalog PlayStation Plus Premium Classicsaccording to reports from the PlayStation Store itself through a official banner.

As shown in the filepicture Below, within the new PlayStation Plus interface launched in the past few hours in Asia, the image of Regina, the heroine of Dino Crisis, has been selected to define the Classics catalog section.


Official banner with the protagonist of Dino Crisis

Given that the title in question is not currently in the catalog, it appears to be a suggestion that the game be included in it as soon as possible.

So it wouldn’t be a matter of a comeback in terms of a sequel or re-release of some sort, but rather a re-proposalA nativewith possible sequels, included in the catalog of classics intended for subscribers of the PlayStation Premium service, which in any case is already a positive thing for fans of the series, hoping for a good technical adaptation.

For the rest, other than amateur remakes and similar initiatives, there’s no news from Capcom about the possibility of Dino Crisis returning to the arena, while an exotic Exoprimal action was recently announced that appears to have some references to the game in question, while not making fans happy very.

See also  The Green Passage, How to Put It on the Wallet - Chronicle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Videos show 4K and 60fps resampling simulated with AI – Nerd4.life

May 25, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

The time trials of Horizon Forbidden West and Cyberpunk 2077 last 5 hours – Nerd4.life

May 25, 2022 Gerald Bax
3 min read

You type what you want and Google generates the image for you. Impressive Imagen results

May 24, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

After Ukraine and Medvedev, the Russian Foreign Ministry also rejected the Italian plan: “This cannot be taken seriously.”

May 25, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Banca d’Alba met third grade schools in Bra and Santa Vittoria on the topic of savings. – Targatocn.it

May 25, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

First Division – Calcio returned yesterday in New York. the report

May 25, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Logic puzzle can you solve it in 60 seconds?

May 25, 2022 Karen Hines