Dino Crisis will arrive on PlayStation Plus in the classics, according to the PS Store – Nerd4.life

It seems that dino crisis It is finally set to return, but in its original version available in the catalog PlayStation Plus Premium Classicsaccording to reports from the PlayStation Store itself through a official banner.

As shown in the filepicture Below, within the new PlayStation Plus interface launched in the past few hours in Asia, the image of Regina, the heroine of Dino Crisis, has been selected to define the Classics catalog section.



Official banner with the protagonist of Dino Crisis

Given that the title in question is not currently in the catalog, it appears to be a suggestion that the game be included in it as soon as possible.

So it wouldn’t be a matter of a comeback in terms of a sequel or re-release of some sort, but rather a re-proposalA nativewith possible sequels, included in the catalog of classics intended for subscribers of the PlayStation Premium service, which in any case is already a positive thing for fans of the series, hoping for a good technical adaptation.

For the rest, other than amateur remakes and similar initiatives, there’s no news from Capcom about the possibility of Dino Crisis returning to the arena, while an exotic Exoprimal action was recently announced that appears to have some references to the game in question, while not making fans happy very.