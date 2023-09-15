What it is and how it works – QuiFinanza

The announcement was made through a new direct communication between citizens and the Revenue Authority, which is a continuation of the “renewal” process. Opening her own WhatsApp channel. A space where you can receive all the most important updates on the tax front. Thats all about it Learn about it and how to register.

Tax Office on WhatsApp

Citizens often complain about the difficulty of keeping up with the latest news announced by the Revenue Agency. In fact, there is a certain distance between tax authorities and taxpayers, which we now hope will be narrowed thanks to the popular messaging app.

The revenue agency’s WhatsApp channel will be provided Key information related to the latest updates Expectations, from regulations to rewards. Everything is active as of September 13, 2023, marking an important step for the public administration. In fact, it is the first organization to pilot this instant messaging functionality.

However, it is good to make two points. The user will be guaranteed complete confidentiality, but will not have the opportunity to request information. In fact, it is not an electronic office Only the IRS will be able to send letters. You should think of this social channel as a bulletin board full of ads. However, you will be sure of the authenticity of the information, considering the source completely reliable.

How to make WhatsApp channels

In addition to regular chats, WhatsApp has also introduced the Channels function in Italy. An additional option that is not present in all smartphones at the present time. This is still a beta phase, and to see if everything is active on your device, just take a look at the search bar at the top, where you will also find voice Updates. For everyone, there is no need to worry. It will be available to everyone in the next few days.

By accessing the updates function, you will be able to see the list of messages sent by the revenue agency, if it is registered on the channel. Text messages, videos and photos can be shared, without interfering with the normal functioning of the application. In fact, it is a separate section, almost Like a newsletter.

To receive these updates directly from the IRS, it is important to follow this carefully basic GuideEspecially useful for those who are not familiar with smartphones: