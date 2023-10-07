Derby, Pogba, Wilds and former prosecutor Santorello

Saturday, October 7, the most important news of Juventus in real time: Toro match, capital increase, Allegri’s movements, follow everything live.

A very important day at home Juventus. In addition to the mole derby vs Turinscheduled for 6 p.m The eighth round of the Italian LeagueThere are many topics of interest to Juventus fans: from updates onwards Pogba case To increase the capital of Juventus, even a possible “promotion”. Yildiz Among the key players in the match against Granata. Follow all today’s Juventus news here with all the real-time updates.

9:57

Derby’s speech at the conference

Granata coach's words on the eve of the Mole derby: "One thing bothers me. Defense? I have no solutions. We are also missing players."

9.40 am

Yildiz is destined, Montella calls him up for his first time with Türkiye

The new technical commissioner has included Juventus' young talent in the list of qualifying matches for the upcoming European Championship.

9:08

Santoriello “I hate Juve”, the second life of the former prosecutor who could not investigate

Particularly the protagonist of Prisma's investigation into the accounts of Juventus, and now Cuneo's "promotion" as new Deputy Public Prosecutor.

9:07

Pogba and Juventus are at the end of the line, what could happen?

The French midfielder's testosterone positivity has been confirmed by a counter-analysis: the judicial process has begun

9:06

Juventus – Torino at 6 pm: You can watch it on TV and live broadcast

The Bianconeri and Granata face each other in the eighth round of the Italian League. Here you can follow the match in real time.

9:05

Juventus – Torino, Allegri’s possible lineup

Possible choices for the Bianconeri coach in light of the derby match against Granata led by Juric.

Juventus – Torino, Allegri’s possible lineup

9:04

Allegri, tension at the Juventus and Toro conference: Tension in Max because of Chiesa and Dybala

Juventus coach's words on the eve of the Mole derby: "Vlahovic and Federico will not be there. The team is fine. Yildiz? He is ready to play."