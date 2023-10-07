Inter Bologna Thiago Motta: “Let’s not hide. Penalty kick? I apologized to Zirkzee”

The only hiccup in the season remains the one that occurred on the first day at home against Milan. After that, Bologna scored seven useful results in a row for a total of 11 points. Stopping very famous opponents: In addition to Inter, there were also draws with Juventus and Napoli. In short: Bologna can no longer hide. It is a concept also confirmed by Thiago Motta: “We must not hide anything, we must know who we are. We want to be a team that can compete against opponents stronger than us, like Inter. This gap with the big teams exists, it’s ‘big,’ but when you play like this The boys can make up for it. Today we stopped Inter, yes, but against Juventus I don’t know if we stopped them or us, as they think we deserve to win.” It is the way here, to move forward with humility every Sunday.

Then Emilian’s coach goes into detail: “These guys transmit to me every day the desire to come and help and suggest things that we are not accustomed to doing. Little by little we are succeeding. We know that Inter is starting very strong,” We could not keep the game going in the first 20. Minute, but not because we were in a bad situation, but because Inter is a strong team. We reacted well to the negative situation, and the boys were great in their play and defence.” “And all of them attacking. The award for this draw is deserved for a great performance.” Then he explains the background to the penalty kick: “Zirkzee is our penalty taker, but at that moment I decided to let Orsolini take the shot, and that’s why Zirkzee felt it a little bit. He wants to score, he wants to win and I apologized to him.” At half-time. He didn’t make the decision well and I understand that because he lives for goals, being a striker, but everything is clear. He’s been great on and off the pitch since day one. He’s the symbol of our team in Bologna, because Loving others and having great quality, he works for the benefit of the group. “I’m very proud of what he’s doing.”