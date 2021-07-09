July 9, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Demon Slayer, Ufotable Has Big Problems with Taxes in Japan - Nerd4.life

Demon Slayer, Ufotable Has Big Problems with Taxes in Japan – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax July 9, 2021 1 min read

Tokyo court accused yovotableThe studio owes it to the anime series and demon slayer, jointly with its founder Hikaru Kondo, for من Tax evasion. According to the indictment, the two individuals had stolen $1.2 million from the IRS. According to local newspapers, between 2015 and 2018, Kondo and Yofotable were hiding $4 million in profits. The president allegedly kept the stolen goods in a hidden safe in his home.

Tax evasion will not be a concern for the sector anyway Japanese comics, but the clubs of a special nature operated by the company. Yovotable did not deny the allegations and apologized for what happened. He also said he is working with the authorities to resolve the situation and make the work environment more sustainable and better.

He founded Kondo Ufotable in 2000. In addition to Demon Slayer, its most successful production, the studio has worked on several top-notch animations, such as the Fate/stay Night series or Tales adaptation. The company has also worked on several video games in the same series for Bandai Namco.

Despite the accusations and confessions, Kondo remained president of the company.

READ  PS5 Is Able To Recharge Nintendo Switch, But It's Better Not To Do It - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

We’ve discovered a new type of starburst, ten times more powerful than a supernova

July 9, 2021 Gerald Bax
1 min read

One of the free games for August already revealed in State of Play

July 9, 2021 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Spencer is happy to introduce the Xbox exclusive Arkane PS5 – Nerd4.life

July 8, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

3 min read

Where the super-rich live: How the top ten have changed in 2020

July 9, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Enceladus, seismic activity reveals details about the thickness of the ice crust

July 9, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Euro 2020, the three covid positive opinion journalists? “I got vaccinated, but London blows bad air” – Libero Quotidiano

July 9, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Demon Slayer, Ufotable Has Big Problems with Taxes in Japan – Nerd4.life

July 9, 2021 Gerald Bax