Demon Slayer, Ufotable Has Big Problems with Taxes in Japan – Nerd4.life

Tokyo court accused yovotableThe studio owes it to the anime series and demon slayer, jointly with its founder Hikaru Kondo, for من Tax evasion. According to the indictment, the two individuals had stolen $1.2 million from the IRS. According to local newspapers, between 2015 and 2018, Kondo and Yofotable were hiding $4 million in profits. The president allegedly kept the stolen goods in a hidden safe in his home.

Tax evasion will not be a concern for the sector anyway Japanese comics, but the clubs of a special nature operated by the company. Yovotable did not deny the allegations and apologized for what happened. He also said he is working with the authorities to resolve the situation and make the work environment more sustainable and better.

He founded Kondo Ufotable in 2000. In addition to Demon Slayer, its most successful production, the studio has worked on several top-notch animations, such as the Fate/stay Night series or Tales adaptation. The company has also worked on several video games in the same series for Bandai Namco.

Despite the accusations and confessions, Kondo remained president of the company.