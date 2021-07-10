Fortnite releases a great update: All new features introduced

Another update arrived this morning on Fortnite. There are many new features introduced by Epic Games

More news to come It is an electronic game. battle royale Epic Games In recent weeks it has been receiving a number of updates that are rarely seen before, due to the fact that the software house is in a mood for innovation. There is a lot to talk about Exclusive, high-level partnerships and events, but in fact, the developers also focus on game mechanics and mods on the map level.

A new update was released this morning, with many small changes fixed and patched With the new fix. Everything was announced and explained by Epic Games with a post on the official blog: Here are all the details about it.

Fortnite, all news of the latest update

With the latest update of It is an electronic game, access to the game island i Alien Nanite. This is a super novelty, thanks to which players will be able to recreate the atmosphere of the original planet of aliens. By leaving this object on the ground, it will be possible to create a file low gravity biome Through it you can enter and exit. I also mentioned alien named Choppy it’s a The robot named ZygThat started to move around the map.

but that is not all. within the area Holly Hedges They started forming Exotic biomes around homes, with plants reminiscent of their planet. This update actually looks like a prelude to what’s to come in the coming weeks, with fans of the game now expecting something. Really important and overwhelming.