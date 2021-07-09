July 9, 2021

We've discovered a new type of starburst, ten times more powerful than a supernova

Until now it was not entirely clear how the first heavy elements in the universe were formed. The only way we know of to generate this kind of matter is through merging neutron stars.

There is a problem though. We know that these elements were already in existence shortly after the Big Bang and we also know that at that time it was too early for this type of star to form. Thus, another type of colossal force must be present for the formation of the first heavy elements in galaxies.

Research published in the journal Nature has determined that the heavy material on a very old star was created not by star fusion but by a more powerful explosion that we called a “magnetic hypernova.”

By observing the elements on this ancient star, we are convinced that it was precisely created by this supernova. Thanks to this research, we get a clearer idea of ​​how some of the elements we observe in the universe are formed.

