Let It Die closes in July, authors want to relaunch it – Multiplayer.it

Deathverse: Let it dieis a battle royale game produced by GungHo Online Entertainment and developed by Supertrick Games. will be closed to me Julyeven if the development team hopes this is just a pause: the goal is to rework and relaunch the experience in an improved version.

In fact, in our review of Deathverse: Let It Die, we emphasized a series of insignificant issues for the game, which presented themselves at launch with Too little contentAs well as a very inappropriate and general technical sector.

Supertrick Games’ goal may have been to launch its title with a platform and then gradually enrich it, but numbers may not have rewarded this approach, and long-term updating the package has become complicated from a purely commercial point of view.

That’s why every microtransactions It will be suspended from February 7th and those who have purchased the packs will be able to use them until the servers shut down in July. The second season will be released as planned, while the third season will only be partially released.

The development team wanted to thank the users and apologize for the prolonged problems of Deathverse: Let It Die in terms of latency and slow matchmaking, which is one of the main reasons behind the decision to discontinue the game and rework it into a heavily improved version.

Is this the best option? It’s still too early to tell, but the authors said they love this project and don’t want to get rid of it, so they’ll try to get it back if possible.