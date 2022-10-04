Dear Bills: Scandal in public offices, Striscia la Notizia finds out

Striscia la Notizia, the famous satirical TG, has highlighted a real scandal, which lasted for days, in several public buildings in Palermo. Let’s get acquainted with the topic of the service that caused a stir among viewers.

The service you aired yesterday really pissed everyone off, especially those who give up everything to save on the electricity bill, which will be as heavy as a rock on the shoulders of many families.

High bills crisis

The Italian economic situation is getting worse with each passing day, causing it hard every day for many families trying to save on all fronts, forgoing any kind of unnecessary expenses to survive. Salaries are not enough to handle increases in the costs of food, fuel and utilities, despite state, corporate and municipal aid for the most vulnerable families.

Many are already wondering how they will pay the electricity and gas bills planned for this winter, and are looking for every way to save energy waste, in order to reduce the bill as much as possible, which according to statistics will be twice that of the past few years.

Striscia la Notizia خدمة Service

However, all these sacrifices and interest in electricity does not seem to matter to the city of Palermo, given that the lights in the offices are kept on 24 hours a day, even when the buildings are unoccupied.

The story was told to Striscia la Notizia, the satirical news program designed by Antonio Ricci in 1988 and hosted by Vanessa Incontrada with Alessandro Siani.

The service, organized by Stefania Pettix, aired on Monday 3 October and caused quite a stir in no time. The service presents the official news that will increase the cost of electricity bills to an additional 1,200 euros per year per family, then lists all the tips on the net and on TV to avoid heart attack bills. The above tips relate to classic good habits against wasting energy, such as not leaving appliances on standby or using low-voltage light bulbs and turning off the lights when you leave the room.

The most infuriating part is that there are many lights in public buildings that remain active even at night. These include schools, the provincial administration of productive activities, the Palace of Justice and many other state-owned buildings. Street lights are also active on many streets of Palermo, even in broad daylight.

An incredible waste, especially since all this energy has to pay dearly.

On the official website of Striscia la Notizia, as a presentation of the service, you can read: “While the Italians have to face the exorbitant bills, there are those who apparently do not care, perhaps because it is the Italians who pay. We are talking about the Palermo institutions, whose public offices remain lit up at night.”