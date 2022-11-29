New four-wheel drive system

Nissan is launching its new e-4ORCE technology in the Old Continent, the automaker’s exclusive all-wheel drive system, designed and built specifically for electric and electric vehicles. Its nature lies in its name, with the “e” standing for Nissan’s 100% electric traction motor, “4ORCE” for horsepower and the “4” for all-wheel drive.

They are three basic aspects The e-4ORCE design team focused on it: first of all the electric motor management, then the all-wheel drive systems and finally the chassis control technologies. The aim of the house is to be able to offer clients the utmost security and dynamic best behavior in every situation.

The new all-wheel drive technology is smooth, powerful and fast

The e-4ORCE system is designed to be integrated with Nissan’s 100% electric motors and more The Nissan e-POWER power unit, which we have already talked about In recent months, when the grandmother made home. In either case, the wheels of the vehicle are in motion Only and exclusively by electric motors.

as a greeting New Nissan X-TrailThe power of the engine on the front axle is 204 hp (150 kW), while the power of the engine on the rear axle is 136 hp (100 kW). The total power of the e-4ORCE system is 213 hp (157 kW): this is because the two engines are never at their maximum potential at the same moment. Acceleration is top notch, in fact the car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7 seconds. The system reacts to changes in grip by modulating downforce 10,000 times faster than a conventional mechanical all-wheel drive system.

In the new Nissan Ariya equipped with the e-4ORCE system Instead, the power delivered is 306 hp (225 kW), allowing the car to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds. The system delivers the power and driving pleasure of both Nissan models in the lineup, along with maximum safety and driving comfort on any road, any surface and in any condition.

Road handling and safety

wisdom to treatIn addition to the stability and predictability of the car’s behavior on the road, it is ensured by the constant redistribution of torque, the almost perfect weight balance between the front and rear axles and the chassis control system.

With the e-4ORCE it is easy to follow the given paths, with minimal corrections from the steering wheel, to take advantage of the driving pleasure. The e-4ORCE distributes torque between the front and rear wheels of the Fist maximization tires that are compatible with the vehicle and road conditions; Braking is set individually for each wheel.

Thanks to the precise control of the dual-motor system and the brake torque vectoring functions, the car keeps its trajectory even on slippery and slippery roads. Balanced distribution of energy is the secret The perfect balance of the car Which, thanks to the two electric motors, can be adjusted to ten thousand (1/10,000) seconds, much faster than conventional mechanical all-wheel drive systems.

car comfort

Thanks to the new Nissan e-4ORCE system, the car guarantees maximum comfort for the driver and passengers: regenerative braking also in the rear engine offers the dual advantage of minimizing vehicle inclination and increasing battery regeneration. there More It is guaranteed even in the event of sudden braking, as well as greater battery efficiency, which translates into greater autonomy. The launch of e-4ORCE is part of A long-term vision for the ambition of April 2030For a cleaner, safer, and more inclusive world.