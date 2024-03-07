De Rossi's football lesson from De Zerbe: Roma – Brighton 4-0, qualifying for the quarter-finals is one step away | Primabagina

Resuming the program for the round of 16 of the European League. Today's match saw Roma, led by Daniele De Rossi, defeat Brighton, led by Roberto De Zerbi, with a score of 4-0 (goals by Dybala, Lukaku, Mancini and Cristante) at the Olympic Stadium., in an exciting match between the Italian coaches, thus putting qualification to the quarter-finals on the way. This is the second time in history, it was reported He chooses, that Roma scored four goals against an English competitor in European competitions (the previous goal on May 2, 2018, in the Champions League semi-final against Liverpool). It will take a miracle seagulls To reverse the result.

The Giallorossi, who (after winning 4-1 in Monza in the tournament) reached this round through direct elimination after defeating Feyenoord during the qualifiers after a penalty shootout, but the English, who had direct access to the round of 16, surpassed Group B in first place.

Roma – Brighton 4-0

Signs: 13' Dybala (right), 43' Lukaku (right), 64' Mancini (right), 68' Cristante (right).

Formations:

Roma (4-3-3):Svilar; Celek, N'Dicka, Mancini, Spinazzola (Llorente from the 82nd minute); Cristante, Paredes (from 72' POV), Pellegrini; Dybala (from 72' Danzi), Lukaku (from 88' Azmoun), El Shaarawy (from 88' Zalewski). All of them are Russian

Brighton (4-2-3-1):steel; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Dunk, Igor (Estopinan from the 75th minute); Gross, Gilmour (of 82' Baliba); Bonanotti (from 75 minutes Veltman), Enciso (from 46 minutes Fati), Adingra; Welbeck (from 82' Ferguson). All of these are Zerbe

to rule: François Letxer (FRA)

Warnings: 39' Van Hecke (centre), 61' Spinazzola (right), 67' Lamptey (centre).

eviction: /

NB: 3' from extra time point, 5' from extra time u

Roma Brighton 4-0 Cristante in the 68th minute: Exceptional work by De Rossi's team, who advances on the left with El Shaarawy after an excellent triangle: a cross from the outside for Cristante, who jumps with his head, blows the net and drops the poker.

Roma – Brighton 3-0, Mancini 64': After the corner kick develops, El Shaarawy recovers the ball and places it in the middle, ignoring the interference. Bouncing cross caught by Mancini: the defender slides, stretches and beats Steele 3-0. VAR technology confirms the validity of the Giallorossi's goal

Roma Brighton 2-0, Lukaku 43': Dangerous defensive negligence on the part of Dunk, from the Giallorossi’s right attacking side, stopping the ball very poorly, leaving space for Lukaku, who takes advantage of the lack of intervention by De Zerbe’s centre-back with a sharp shot with the left foot. Which hits Steele at his post

ROMA-BRIGHTON 1-0, Dybala al 13': A deep pass from Paredes, with Brighton's line being very stationary, aware of their ability to send Dybala offside. Instead, the Argentine starts from the back, with perfect timing, and is very cold against Steele: the ball on the left goes past the goalkeeper and into the net. After a VAR check, the score was officially 1-0