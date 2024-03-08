F1 GP Austin, times and where to watch it on TV

Live TV and live streaming of the United States Grand Prix

Event: US Grand Prix

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Where: Austin, USA

Time: 9 pm

TV channel: Sky Sport F1 (207), Sky Sport Uno (201), Sky Sport 4K (213), TV8

Live broadcast: SkyGo, Now, Tv8.it

Formula 1 arrives in the United States, where the eighteenth round of the 2023 World Championship will be held in Austin, and after Max Verstappen won the third world title in Qatar, the struggle on the American track is to win second place in the general classification with Sergio Perez in the race. He leads Hamilton by 27 points and Alonso by 45 points. Leclerc will start from pole position ahead of Lando Norris. In the second row, Sainz is preceded by Hamilton. Verstappen is sixth, and Perez is only ninth.

Where to see the Qatar Grand Prix?

The Qatar Grand Prix will be broadcast live exclusively on Sky, and will be delayed for free on TV8. The Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky at 9:00pm and postponed on TV8 at 10:30pm. However, Saturday's Sprint Race will be on Sky at midnight and will be postponed on TV8 at 01.30.

To watch the Grand Prix via live stream, Sky will allow viewing on Sky Go and Now. Simply connect from a PC or mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. The race will also be visible on tv8.it.

Commentators on the Qatar Grand Prix

Sky's commentary will be entrusted to Carlo Vanzini accompanied by Marc Geni and Matteo Bobby, as always, with Roberto Chinchero, in the role of pit insider.