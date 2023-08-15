De Bruyne, knee injury: 3-4 months out

Manchester City Belgian midfielder Kevin DebroinHe will be out for “a few months” with a serious knee injury, and may need surgery. The 32-year-old Belgian was forced off the field shortly after City won the Champions League final against Inter Milan and did not play a minute before the start of the season. De Bruyne returned to action in the second half of the Community Shield penalty shootout defeatarsenal He later led the team against burnley In their Premier League debut on Friday. But after 23 minutes, he asked to be substituted.

The premise is 3-4 months to stop

Coach Pep Guardiola said the issue is with the hamstring itself which is keeping him skipping “a few months”, presumably 3-4 months off. But the process is not excluded. “It’s a serious injury – we have to decide if we’re going to have an operation or not,” Guardiola said. The decision on the operation will be made in the coming days.