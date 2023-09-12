Davis Cup on SuperTenniX: Groups and Calendar

we are here. The Davis Cup Finals group stage matches begin. It will be held in four cities: Bologna, Manchester, Valencia and Split, from September 12 to 17. All matches will be broadcast live on SuperTenniX, the streaming platform of the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation, free to FITP members, and accessible to other enthusiasts upon subscription.

2023 Davis Cup Finals kits

Group 1 (Bologna): Canada, Italy, Sweden, Chile

Group Two (Manchester): Australia, Great Britain, France, Switzerland

Group C (Valencia): Spain, Serbia, Czech Republic, South Korea

Group D (split): Croatia, Netherlands, United States, Finland

Davis Cup Finals 2023, Calendar

This is the full program for the first group matches at the Unipol Arena:

Tuesday 12, 3pm: Sweden vs Chile (previous to Davis 5-1)

Wednesday 13, 3 p.m.: Canada vs. Italy (formerly at Davis 3-0)

Thursday 14, 3 pm: Canada vs. Sweden (prev at Davis 0-2)

Friday 15, 3pm: Italy vs Chile (formerly at Davis 6-0)

Saturday 16, 3 p.m.: Canada vs. Chile (former at Davis 5-4)

Sunday 17, 3pm: Italy vs Sweden (prev at Davis 12-9)

Here is the schedule for the other groups:

Group B, Manchester (UK)

Tuesday 12: France vs. Switzerland

Wednesday 13: Australia vs Great Britain

Thursday 14: Australia vs France

Friday the 15th: Great Britain vs. Switzerland

Saturday 16: Australia vs Switzerland

Sunday 17: Great Britain vs. France

Group C, Valencia (Spain)

Tuesday 12: Serbia vs. South Korea

Wednesday 13: Spain vs. Czech Republic

Thursday 14: Czech Republic vs. South Korea

Friday 15: Spain vs Serbia

Saturday 16: Serbia vs Czech Republic

Sunday 17: Spain vs. South Korea

Group D, Split (Croatia)

Tuesday 12: Netherlands vs. Finland

Wednesday 13: Croatia vs. United States

Thursday 14: Netherlands vs. USA

Friday 15: Croatia vs Finland

Saturday 16: USA vs. Finland

Sunday 17: Croatia vs Netherlands

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the Eighth Final, scheduled at the “Deportes José María Martín Carpena Palace” in Malaga from 21 to 26 November 2023.

Ticket office information It is possible to purchase tickets for the Davis Cup matches scheduled at the “Unipole Arena” in Bologna on the website https://tickets.italy.daviscup.com/it or for the first ticket at the following link: www.ticketone. this/artist/davis-cup-tennis

We remind you that for members of the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation there is a 20% discount on the purchase of a single ticket and a 10% discount on the purchase of season tickets.



Davis’s long history in Italy – On the official website of the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation, By clicking here It is now possible – for the first time – to relive 100 years of the Italian national team’s history in the Davis Cup. A dedicated section, featuring, decade by decade, all the results obtained by the Italian national team from 1922 to 2022, among which the six finals in which it stands out but above all the historic victory of 1976 in Santiago de Chile.