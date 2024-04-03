The new coach will be Michele Mignani

There is no longer any doubt: Michele Mignani will be the next coach of Palermo. The former Bari coach has agreed to terms offered by Viale del Fante and is ready to join the Rosanero club until the end of the season with an option for the following season.

The impasse in the negotiations has finally been resolved: an official announcement will arrive soon. Eugenio Corini was notified of his release and shortly after this was confirmed by a press release on the website. “Palermo FC announces – we read – that it has relieved first team coach Eugenio Corini of his duties. Cesare Poffo will manage today's training session. Thank you to Corini and his staff for the work done and we wish you good luck” Continuation of your sporting career from the City Football Group, President Mei and the entire Rosanero family “.

This stalemate with Mignani led to the Rosanero managers also contacting Massimiliano Alvini, who was available for a transfer to the club. But the choice has fallen on the former Bari coach, as the coach will move from the Bolivian capital, where he currently lives, to Palermo between tonight and tomorrow: the Rosanero finally has a new coach. Sports coach Giorgio Durbano will also arrive in Palermo with Mignani. The professor, originally from Chieti, worked in Bari with Mignani and has a wealth of experience. He also worked in volleyball and was Alberto Tomba's athletic trainer.