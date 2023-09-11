Guido Acrebis: “The spirit intensely lives everything we do.”

General Assembly: This is the aspect that needs the most attention, because in the face of innovation there is always the risk of losing identity. It is the work that is done on a daily basis: constantly adjusting our work to maintain the direction we have given ourselves. behind “Spirit and emotion” There are five other values ​​that we focus on: integrity, responsibility, simplicity, sophistication and teamwork. Integrity is consistency, confidentiality and respect for people. all of us the owners They deserve to be treated correctly, clearly and transparently. Responsibility means instead that everything we do is taken seriously: the quality of our work generates our results. Simplicity is what defines us even in relationships: we should always work to simplify things. To make everyday life easier, simplification helps. Evolution is innovation and willingness to change. Team ultimately means respecting roles, recognizing the importance of each, sharing goals before starting to implement the project, finding solutions together and not imposing them. Teamwork and participation is the foundation of everything.