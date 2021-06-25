June 25, 2021

Covid: Israel immediately re-imposes the use of masks indoors – the world

June 25, 2021

Israel is ahead of its time and is reimposing the obligation to wear a mask indoors, which was abolished on 15 June. The reason for the measure outlined by the Ministry of Health – two days earlier than it should have taken place next Sunday – is the high number of cases, more than 200 in the past 24 hours, largely due to the delta variable. The ministry also recommended that Israelis also wear masks outdoors during public events such as Gay Pride in the country this weekend.

According to the ministry’s data, the positivity rate rose to 0.6%. This indicates – as the government’s commissioner for combating Covid-19, Nachman Ashe said – that infections are increasing across the country, although he said he “does not believe that Israel is entering a fourth wave of the epidemic.” Ash added that he hopes the high number of vaccinators will prevent hospitalizations and severe forms of the disease. He then noted that while the number of cases is increasing, the number of critically ill patients is still low.

