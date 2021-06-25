Circular, delta outbreak increases, tracking and vaccination – medicine

Cases associated with kappa and delta variants are increasing in Italy, particularly outbreaks due to delta variant. This is what we read in today’s publication from the Department of Health with an update to the classification of new Sars-CoV-2 variants that recommends enhanced traceability. The delta variant is 40-60 percent more transmissible than alpha (Β.1.1.7) and may be associated with a higher risk of hospitalization. Less protection than only the first dose of the vaccine, with the second dose there is roughly equivalent protection against delta to that we observe against alpha.

The publication recommends “continuing to monitor with great interest the circulation of SARS-CoV-2 virus variants, for the prompt and accurate application of both planned transmission containment measures and isolation and quarantine measures if delta VOC is suspected or confirmed.” The document also explains: “There is evidence that those who received only the first dose of vaccination that included two doses to complete the course of vaccination were less protected against infection with the delta variant than from infection with other variants, regardless of the type of vaccine given. Completing the course of vaccination provides protection against The delta variable is roughly equivalent to that observed against the alpha variable.”