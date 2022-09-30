September 30, 2022

Costs are about to increase, and that’s what awaits you

September 30, 2022

Bad news which already upset millions of users. Internet subscription costs at home may rise soon. Here’s everything that could happen and the possible effects

I have a good idea Internet connection It has become an essential aspect. Whether it is for smart work, distance learning or just entertainment, anyone with a subscription with a provider can take advantage of the network. Optical fiber network or ultra-high-speed network, only in regions The cover has arrived.

User drama, there may be bad news regarding Internet subscriptions (Adobe Stock)

prices are getting cheaper, Considering the fierce competition and promotions launched by various competitors. But not all that glitters is gold, because soon bad news about the bill subscription cost may arrive. And users are already in a panic and thinking of what could happen.

Is the cost of subscriptions on the Internet increasing? Here’s what could happen

This is news that has been talked about for some time, and is now causing more discussions than usual. internal traffic taxIt could become a reality, with the big telecom operators that have been asking for it for some time in order to oblige the big tech companies to bear the costs of network administration. The latter is actually being tested with increasing intensive use, for both services and cloud platforms.

Internet 20220929 mobiles.it
Here’s everything you need to know about it, with a tax that could come into play and worry everyone (Adobe Stock)

In 2023, a consultation on this topic was conducted by European Commission, with the ultimate goal of understanding whether it is indeed legitimate to implement a remodeling of this type. Thus the big tech companies have to incur some of the expenses needed for development and maintenance. There are some operators like Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone Which has long been demanding cost-sharing and a fair share, but on the other side there are those who oppose it.

See also  If you live in these areas, you are not obligated to pay

We’ll see how the situation develops and whether all this will have consequences as well for user bills. However, for now, it seems that we can avoid a catastrophe on the pockets Citizens from all over Europe. The decision should concern only large companies, which will have to deal with a plan already drawn up and in constant discussion.

